Suraj Revanna targeted young male JD(S) workers: Survivor alleges to TNM

But then things got murky. Sanjay, who is now a complainant himself, filed a complaint with the Holenarasipura Town Police accusing Anil of blackmailing Suraj. Sanjay alleged that Anil threatened to defame Suraj by making allegations of sexual abuse and tried to extort money.

The next day, June 22, Anil lodged a complaint with the Holenarasipura Rural Police accusing Suraj of sexual assault, and alleged that Suraj and Sanjay had both threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to the police.

Sanjay went missing for a few days and resurfaced on June 25 only to file a complaint alleging that Suraj sexually assaulted him at the Gannikada farmhouse during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Sanjay also confessed in his complaint to the police that he informed Suraj about Anil’s intention to file a complaint. Asked why he did that, Sanjay claimed that he was angry at what Suraj had done to Anil but was also scared. “I was scared that Anil would try to die by suicide,” he claimed.

Anil allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to Suraj stating, “If something happens to me, please support my family. You ruined my life.” Anil then sent a screenshot of the message to Sanjay, and also revealed that he may go to the police.

“Suraj told me to convince Anil not to go to the police. I was furious. Even at this time, when his (Suraj’s) entire family is accused of rape and kidnap, he continued to exploit other men. But I had no choice,” Sanjay said.

Suraj allegedly asked Sanjay to offer money to Anil to “keep his mouth shut.” “When Anil didn’t agree, I was restrained by Suraj and made to file a complaint against Anil accusing him of trying to extort money from Suraj,” Sanjay claimed.

When asked what made him change his mind about filing a complaint, Sanjay said, “Suraj Revanna and his family are very powerful. I agree that I tried to convince Anil not to go to the police when he came to me after Suraj assaulted him. Anil and I were colleagues and party workers. When Anil went to the police, I thought I could do so too.”

Suraj’s brother Prajwal is in jail after four women accused him of rape. Their father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, is out on bail in a case related to the kidnapping of a woman who was allegedly raped by Prajwal. Their mother, Bhavani, obtained anticipatory bail from the Karnataka High Court in the kidnapping case.

Suraj is in police custody and both the cases against him have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department.