Spousal violence in Karnataka falls from 44.4% to 14.1%: NFHS-6

While most states recorded reductions in spousal violence, Kerala witnessed an increase from 9.8% to 17.7%, one of the largest rises recorded in the survey. Telangana, despite registering a decline from 37.2% to 30.8%, continued to report among the highest prevalence rates in the country. In rural Telangana, 33% of women reported experiencing spousal violence, compared with 24.8% in urban areas.

Among larger states, only Bihar reported a higher prevalence than Telangana at 36.1%. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh each recorded a prevalence of 28.5%, while Andhra Pradesh reported 22.7%, close to the national average of 22.3%.

The survey showed notable gains in maternal healthcare coverage across Karnataka. The proportion of women receiving antenatal care during the first trimester increased from 71% to 82.4%, while those receiving at least four antenatal check-ups rose from 70.9% to 84.5%.

Institutional deliveries reached 98.7%, up from 97% in NFHS-5, while deliveries attended by skilled health personnel increased from 93.8% to 96.6%.

Maternal nutrition indicators also improved significantly. The proportion of pregnant women consuming iron and folic acid tablets for at least 100 days rose from 44.7% to 78%, while those consuming supplements for at least 180 days increased from 26.7% to 66.4%.

The survey further found that 97.6% of registered pregnancies received a Mother and Child Protection Card, while 95.9% of mothers were protected against neonatal tetanus.

C-section deliveries rise

Despite the improvements, NFHS-6 highlighted a sharp increase in caesarean section deliveries. Overall, 45.7% of births in Karnataka were delivered through C-section, compared with 31.5% in NFHS-5.

The rate was higher in urban areas at 52.6%, compared with 40.2% in rural areas. Caesarean deliveries accounted for 63.8% of births in private hospitals, nearly double the 34% recorded in public health facilities.

Child health and nutrition

Child health indicators showed encouraging progress. Full immunisation coverage among children aged 12–23 months increased from 84.3% to 90.2%. Coverage of the measles-containing vaccine stood at 95.6%, while 79.4% of children received the second dose.

Karnataka was also ranked 10th in the Child Rights Index, reflecting broader improvements in child welfare indicators.

Nutrition outcomes presented a mixed picture. Stunting among children under five declined significantly from 35.4% to 26.5%, while the proportion of underweight children fell from 32.9% to 27.8%.

However, wasting, an indicator of acute malnutrition, showed only marginal improvement, declining from 19.5% to 18.7%.

Feeding practices also remained a concern. Only 14.2% of children aged six to 23 months received an adequate diet, although this was an improvement from 10.6% in NFHS-5. The proportion receiving a minimum acceptable diet increased from 12.4% to 18.3%.

The findings are part of NFHS-6, conducted in 2023–24 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai.