SIR to start in Karnataka on June 20

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin in Karnataka on June 20, covering over 5.55 crore electors.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the revision will involve a month-long house-to-house verification exercise as part of the enumeration phase conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from June 30.

The state has been placed in phase III of the nationwide programme aimed at updating voter records ahead of upcoming elections.

According to The Hindu, 86% of voter mapping is already complete, with the remaining work on track to finish before the verification begins. Preparatory work, including training and printing of materials, will be undertaken between June 20 and 29.

From June 30 to July 29, BLOs will conduct door-to-door verification across the state. This will include identifying duplicate, erroneous or shifted entries, adding new eligible voters and correcting existing records.

Rationalisation of polling stations is also expected to be completed by July 29. Karnataka has deployed 59,050 BLOs for the revision, while political parties have so far appointed 25,284 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist in the process.

The draft electoral rolls for Karnataka will be published on August 5. Claims and objections can be filed until September 4, with disposal continuing until October 3. The final electoral roll is scheduled for release on October 7.

Karnataka is grouped with Delhi, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and Jharkhand for this round of revision, all sharing an October 1 qualifying date.

Nationally, Phase III of the SIR covers 16 states and three union territories, involving 3.94 lakh BLOs who will reach 36.73 crore electors. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will undergo revisions later due to census-related work and weather considerations.