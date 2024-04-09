Siddaramaiah tells Bangalore South to do justice to Sowmya Reddy in Lok Sabha polls

Huge crowds thronged rallies and meetings held by the Congress’ Bangalore South candidate Sowmya Reddy on April 7 and 8, during which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged people to vote for the Congress which had responded to people’s needs.
Sowmya said on social media that the road show in Padmanabhanagar and Bommanahalli assembly constituencies on Sunday, April 7, was a “vibrant testament to the winds of change sweeping through Bengaluru South”.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned extensively for Sowmya, saying that “Sowmya’s win was his win”. He urged people not to vote emotionally, but vote for a party that had stood by them. “We have respected your sentiments and responded to your troubles. Keep at bay those who provoke you emotionally. Listen to your heart… What did you and the country get in 10 years after voting based on emotional provocation?” he asked.
On April 8, Siddaramaiah made a reference to the assembly election last year when Sowmya lost the Jaynagar seat by 16 votes. He said that she was treated “unfairly” and urged people to give her justice in “the people’s court”.
Siddaramaiah also brought up the Mekedatu project, saying that only 60% of Bengaluru South currently had Cauvery water connections. “If the Mekedatu project is to be implemented, it is imperative that Sowmya Reddy is elected.”
The Mekedatu project, the Upper Bhadra lift irrigation project, are among the major issues that the Chief Minister has been raising in campaigning, along with claims of “injustice to Karnataka”.
Read:
Sowmya, former MLA from Jayanagar, faces off against Tejasvi Surya, who is seeking a re-election. The BJP has held the seat since 1991 when K Venkatagiri Gowda was elected on a BJP ticket. After him, Ananth Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha from the seat six times.
Bengaluru South comprises eight assembly segments: Jaynagar, BTM Layout, Padmanabhnagar, Basavangudi, Govindrajnagar, Bommanahalli, Vijaynagar, and Chikpet.