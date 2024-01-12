RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat’s derogatory remarks on Muslim women: What happened in court so far

A Srirangapatna court has deferred the decision on the bail plea of RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who was accused of making derogatory remarks against Muslim women. The court, presided over by 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge Gopal Krishna Rai T, will announce its ruling on January 17.

In an event organised by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike as part of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Srirangapatna on December 24, 2023, Prabhakar Bhat had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had granted Muslim women "permanent husbands" by criminalising the practice of triple talaq (instant divorce). He claimed that before this intervention, Muslim women did not have stable marriages, stating, "Muslim women didn’t have permanent husbands, they had different husbands every day. PM Narendra Modi gave them permanent husbands. Following this, former JD(S) member and activist Najma Nazeer filed a complaint accusing Prabhakar of making provocative remarks about Muslim women and promoting religious animosity. On December 28, the Srirangapatna court granted Prabhakar Bhat an interim bail. Najma then filed another petition opposing Prabhakar’s bail application.

During the hearing on Wednesday, January 10, Advocate S Balan, representing complainant Najma Nazir, argued against granting bail to Prabhakar Bhat. Balan contended that the charges could potentially fall under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Control Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000.