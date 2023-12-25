Karnataka: RSS leader says Modi gave Muslim women 'permanent husbands'

In a controversial statement during the 'Sankeerthana Yatra' as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka’s Mandya district, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had granted Muslim women "permanent husbands" by criminalising the practice of triple talaq (instant divorce). Bhat claimed that before this intervention, Muslim women did not have stable marriages, stating, "Muslim women didn’t have permanent husbands, they had different husbands every day. PM Narendra Modi gave them permanent husbands."

The controversial remarks were made during the Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday, December 24.

He further said, “When the Modi government came to power, triple talaq was removed. The Muslim men were unhappy with this. In reality, this should have been very happy news for Muslim women. They had a different husband every day, no permanent husband. They didn’t have one single permanent husband, the Modi government gave that.” In 2019, the Parliament approved a Bill that made the Muslim practice of triple talaq (instant divorce) a criminal offence. Following this, the opposition accused the BJP government of targeting Muslims as those in breach of this law can be jailed for up to three years. The Supreme Court had declared the practice unconstitutional in 2017.