Prajwal Revanna says toilets in jail stinky, wants media restricted

A special court in Bengaluru on Friday, May 31 has sent rape-accused Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till June 6. The SIT had sought 14 days custody in the first FIR registered against him where the mother-daughter duo had alleged rape. The defence counsel argued that there was no need for police custody as Prajwal had surrendered. He further said that there was a four-year delay in filing the complaint. “Sexual harassment was filed initially and rape charges were later added,” argued Prajwal’s counsel.

Prajwal had fled to Germany from Bengaluru on April 26 night, after voting in his constituency concluded. He was arrested on May 31 morning by immigration officials and Central Industry Security Forces at Bengaluru International Airport and then handed over to Special Investigation Team (SIT) at around 2.30 am.

At 11 am, he was taken to Bowring Hospital for a medical check-up before presenting in front of the Magistrate.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is accused of raping four women and videographing the sexual acts of more than 70 women. He is said to have made nearly 3,000 videos of such acts and some of the videos were circulated in Hassan district in the days leading up to the election for the Hassan MP seat to which Prajwal is seeking re-election.

Read: SIT deputes all-women police escort for rape accused Prajwal Revanna in symbolic move

TNM has been continuously reporting on this case, speaking to survivors and others affected to, explore the the profound societal impact of the sexual abuse videos. Our coverage can be accessed here.