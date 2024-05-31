SIT deputes all-women police escort for rape accused Prajwal Revanna in symbolic move

In a bid to send a strong message to the public and survivors in the Prajwal Revanna rape cases, the Karnataka police has decided to depute only women police personnel to escort him in public. Five women police officers including a Superintendent of Police escorted him out of the airport in the wee hours of May 31. The move is aimed at displaying the seriousness of the government and also to express solidarity with the survivors.

Prajwal, who fled the country on April 26 after accusations of sexual assault, was detained by immigration officials and Central Industry Security Forces at Bengaluru International airport on Friday morning, May 31 and handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Prajwal, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, will be taken to Bowring hospital at 11am for medical check and then he will be presented before the Magistrate. In both these instances, women police officers will accompany him.

A top police official said that Prajwal will not be allowed to cover his face while being escorted in public by the SIT. “It is to send a message that Prajwal won’t be receiving any special treatment while in custody. The measure is also intended to extend solidarity with the survivors.”