Rape accused Prajwal Revanna releases video, says he will appear before SIT on May 31

Rape accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been absconding for weeks, has released a video in which he said that he will return and appear before the Special Investigation Team on May 31 at 10 am. He said when he went abroad on April 26 night after the election, there was no complaint against him.

Four women have filed complaints with the police, accusing Prajwal Revanna of several offences including rape, threatening them and filming the assaults. These videos and many others in which the women’s faces are clearly visible, have been circulating online and on social media since around April 22. Prajwal’s father HD Revanna and Holenarasipura MLA has been accused of kidnapping one of the women who was allegedly raped by Prajwal.

Without mentioning the videos even once, Prajwal claimed that there was a “political conspiracy” against him. “Some forces in Hassan have launched a political conspiracy against me and want to end my political career. I had to distance myself. There’s no need to be mistaken. I will come back on the 31st at 10am to meet with the SIT and give me full cooperation for the investigation. I believe in the law and the system. I will emerge stronger from all these false allegations against me.”

Prajwal Revanna claimed that he learned of the cases against him when he saw YouTube and then requested the SIT for seven days’ time after the notice was served. He said that statements by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi against him had “led me into depression and isolation.”

Civil society groups from across the state have organised a protest against Prajwal Revanna’s alleged assaults on numerous women in Hassan district, demanding his arrest and an impartial investigation into the case given that he is a politician from a very powerful family.

