Rape accused MP Prajwal’s father Revanna released from jail in kidnapping case

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna was released from Parappana Agrahara Jail on Tuesday, May 14, after he was granted conditional bail. He was arrested on May 4 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the alleged kidnapping of a survivor of sexual assault. The SIT is probing the sexual abuse allegations against Revanna’s son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 5 lakh. As per the bail terms, Revanna is prohibited from entering KR Nagar in Mysuru, the survivor's hometown.

On May 3, a complaint was registered in Mysuru where a 20-year-old man accused Revanna of kidnapping his mother, who was allegedly sexually abused by Prajwal. Revanna had filed for anticipatory bail before a Bengaluru court, but it was rejected on May 4. Following this, he was arrested the same day. The complainant’s mother was rescued on May 4, following which she recorded statements with the SIT, alleging that she was raped by Prajwal Revanna.

On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against HD Revanna and Prajwal accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter who was a domestic worker in their house. According to the complaint, both Revanna and Prajwal sexually harassed the women workers in their house under various pretexts.

