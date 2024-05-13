Silenced by fear: Survivors reveal years of abuse in the Revanna household

One day, when Bhavani was out, Revanna allegedly molested her on the pretext of giving her fruit. He gave fruit to everyone in an open area but insisted that she come into a room in the house. “Anna, give me the fruit outside, if Akka (Bhavani) comes, she will misunderstand,” she had told him then. He grabbed her by the hand, took her to a room and molested her, she alleged.

Girija was forced to accompany Bhavani whenever the latter went to Bengaluru. On one of these occasions, Bhavani was out shopping when Prajwal allegedly raped her. Girija and another woman were cleaning rooms in the house. “I didn’t even know when he came into the room and locked the door.” She recalled that he had his phone in his hand but had no idea that he had recorded the assault.

“He said that he is an MP and that if I didn’t listen to him, he would fire my husband and me, and also rape my daughter,” Girija said.

The trauma of the assault and social stigma made it impossible for her to tell anybody about it. “I couldn’t tell my husband or my daughter that they did this to me. How could I tell anyone? I was very distressed that all this happened,” she said, breaking down.

Prajwal allegedly threatened Girija’s 28-year-old daughter Sunita* and made her strip on a video call in 2020. Sunita too was unaware that he had recorded it. “He said he would fire my mother and wouldn’t spare my daughter either. He didn’t spare me even though I begged him,” Sunita recalled. Her daughter is now a teen.

When the videos first surfaced, Sunita saw clippings of Mridula*, another woman who worked for Revanna and who has now filed a complaint. “I asked my mother if she too had been assaulted. I asked her several times, but she denied it out of fear. When I found out about my mother’s assault, I was deeply distressed. I cried bitterly. We were simple people who earned a living rearing livestock. They betrayed our trust and did this to us,” Sunita said.

Videos of both Girija and Sunita are among those that Prajwal allegedly recorded and have been circulating on social media and messaging platforms. It was the police who showed the mother and daughter videos of their assaults.

Sunita said that even when the police asked Girija about the video, her mother denied it until the police reassured her that she was not at fault. “It was only when they told her that she didn’t go voluntarily and that she was pleading and begging Prajwal not to assault her in the video, that she finally talked about the rape.”

Sunita cried when the police showed her the recording of her stripping. “I cried. I cried because that b****** took away our dignity by doing this. My mother too felt terrible about it.”

When they eventually decided to file a complaint, they were discouraged from doing so. “A lot of people told us we can’t take them on. My mother was scared. I told her that even if they kill us, we should go. I don’t know where the courage came from. Maybe God gave me courage. I told my mother that we are fighting for justice for ourselves, and so we went (to file a complaint).”

Girija as well as Sunita and her two children are in a safe house in Bengaluru while the Special Investigation Team records their statements. Not allowed to step out, they desperately want to go home, but they don’t have a house to return to.

Girija said that the Revanna family used their influence to get a government site allotted to them in Holenarasipura in 2018. The land records are in Girija’s name. The family built a house on the site using money from the sale of their house in KR Nagara taluk in Mysuru district and began living there, but their independence was short-lived. In 2023, Bhavani sent the police to evict them and they’ve had to live in a rented house since, Sunita alleged. “We want jobs and our house. We don’t have the money to pay rent. I have to repay loans that I took for my mother’s treatment,” Sunita said.

Having taken on one of the most powerful political families in the state, mother and daughter are pretty much on their own. “Strangers are standing by us, not our own people. Some relatives say they support us but they also fear Revanna’s family. We too fear that they will do something to us,” she said, adding that the police have assured them that they will be given protection.

Four women including Girija and Sunita have filed complaints against Prajwal. TNM spoke to another woman who has also filed a complaint with the police and is currently in Bengaluru.