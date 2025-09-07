Protests and counter-protests planned over Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

After more than two weeks of continued furore over Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara, various groups have announced rallies in support of and against the invitation to the Booker Prize-winning author.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike announced in Mysuru that the group would hold a ‘Chamundeshwari Chalo’ programme on September 9, objecting to her inaugurating the Dasara celebrations.

Regional convenor of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Keshavamurthy, said during a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, September 7, that his organisation would hold a ‘Chamundeshwari Chalo’ rally from Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Kurubarahalli to Chamundi Hill.

Referring to a video of Banu speaking at a literary festival in January 2023, he said, “She has spoken ill of the turmeric and kumkuma offered to mother Bhuvaneshwari. It is not right that the government has not withdrawn its decision despite objections from many organisations, Kannada organisations, writers and religious leaders,” he said.

Another counter protest, ‘Chamundeshwari Nadige’, has also been organised for the same time by the Dalit Mahasabha, which has criticised what it called “attempts to politicise and stir communal riots” over the situation.