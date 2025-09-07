Protests and counter-protests planned over Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

After more than two weeks of continued furore over Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara, various groups have announced rallies in support of and against the invitation to the Booker Prize-winning author.
The Hindu Jagarana Vedike announced in Mysuru that the group would hold a ‘Chamundeshwari Chalo’ programme on September 9, objecting to her inaugurating the Dasara celebrations.
Regional convenor of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Keshavamurthy, said during a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, September 7, that his organisation would hold a ‘Chamundeshwari Chalo’ rally from Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Kurubarahalli to Chamundi Hill.
Referring to a video of Banu speaking at a literary festival in January 2023, he said, “She has spoken ill of the turmeric and kumkuma offered to mother Bhuvaneshwari. It is not right that the government has not withdrawn its decision despite objections from many organisations, Kannada organisations, writers and religious leaders,” he said.
Another counter protest, ‘Chamundeshwari Nadige’, has also been organised for the same time by the Dalit Mahasabha, which has criticised what it called “attempts to politicise and stir communal riots” over the situation.
The Mahasabha president, S Rajesh, , “The BJP and Hindu organisations had no objections when Prof KS Nisar Ahmed and Prof Hampa Nagarajaiah, who is a Jain, were invited. Now, some organisations are protesting against the invitation to Banu and are attempting to create communal tensions.”
Responding to former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha approaching the Karnataka High Court, CM Siddaramaiah said that the BJP’s position was politically motivated.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, September 6, after offering 'Gangapooja' and 'Bagina' to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir at Almatti, Siddaramaiah said, “Let the court decide on Pratap Simha’s petition. Earlier, no one objected when writer Nissar Ahmed inaugurated the festival. Why did the BJP not oppose Tipu Sultan or Mirza Ismail's processions? BJP’s objection to Banu Mushtaq is politically motivated, and the government will respond politically."
He further said, "There is no evidence that Banu Mushtaq spoke against Goddess Kannadaambe. She won the Booker Prize for the English translation of her Kannada work 'Hrudaya Deepa'. That is why both Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi have been honoured by the state. Since Banu Mushtaq is a Kannada writer, she has been invited to inaugurate Dussehra.”
