Women’s Commission urges cops to take action against politician in Hassan sex videos

“It is being said that these pen drives contain videos of influential politicians sexually abusing numerous women associated with their party, and clippings of women being subjected them to rape,” the Vedike said in the letter.

“This incident has pushed numerous women’s lives into danger, and damaged their dignity,” the Vedike said in the letter. It also said that a local politician had written to the president of his party in December, informing him about these videos circulating in Hassan district.

The Social Democratic Party of India too wrote to the DG-IGP on April 25, urging the police to investigate these allegations.

Many videos of women allegedly connected with this case have been circulating on social media for several days.

The politician in question had last year obtained an ex-parte injunction from the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court against 89 media houses preventing them from publishing any “defamatory” content about the politician in question. Courts in Bengaluru have been trigger-happy in granting ex-parte injunctions against media houses. Many of those who seek injunctions are politicians.