Power and fear: The turbulent story of Prajwal Revanna

This story is part of our series, "Prajwal Revanna Tapes: The Aftermath." Three TNM journalists are in Hassan district, meeting survivors and others affected, to explore the profound societal impact of the sexual abuse videos. Read the first story here and the second story here . Click here to contribute to the reporting fund.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing Hassan MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna has faced significant challenges. Aside from political and public pressure and a setback in court (Prajwal's father, HD Revanna, secured bail in a related kidnap case), the police have had the grim task of reviewing around 3,000 videos involving women. So far, about 50 women have been identified, and the SIT is working to establish the identities of around 25 more. The SIT has asked many of the women if they would like to file complaints against Prajwal Revanna and join the four women who have already accused him of rape. Despite these efforts, officials believe that only one or two more women may come forward. This reluctance highlights the pervasive fear among the people of Hassan, not only of Revanna but also of Prajwal, seen as the heir apparent of the Janata Dal (Secular) party.

Outrage and regret

Despite the national outrage it generated, on ground zero, the sexual assault allegations have barely made a dent in the Gowda scion’s prospects of winning claimed party workers. The video leak seemed to evoke surprise, outrage as well as loyalty in varying measures among JD (S) workers who spoke to TNM.

From the nearly 3,000 leaked videos that started circulating on April 22, several women were instantly recognised as frontline party workers and wives of party leaders. Some of them had campaigned with them right up to the day the videos started going viral. At the centre of it all was Prajwal, accused of filming these women without their consent and sexually abusing them. Party workers knew "Prajwal anna" as someone who mostly interacted with men regarding party work. If women workers approached him with requests, he would direct them to his mother, "Bhavani akka."

The videos had started to alter the conversation around the general elections in the country by the time a few local news channels caught up with him early in the morning of the voting day on April 26. Prajwal was visibly tense even though they coddled him with innocuous questions: ‘What time will you vote, how is the response to campaigning, when will your father vote, how is the alliance with BJP’. He responded tersely to the softball interviews and left quickly. No one asked him about the videos which had been circulating in Hassan for four days.

A day before on April 25, a Kannada news channel Power TV started a live programme in which the anchors launched into the MP. They began an interview of two women in their studio, who said they had been sexually assaulted and harassed by Prajwal. At the bottom of the screen were blurred videos and images of women running in a loop even as voting continued briskly in Hassan. The programme ran for several hours and by the end of the day, the entire state was talking about it. The State Women’s Commission on April 25 shot off a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, without mentioning Prajwal’s name, and asked for a probe into the videos, based on a complaint they received from a women’s organisation.

Prajwal quietly left the country from Bengaluru airport on the night of April 26. His destination was said to be Frankfurt, Germany. On April 28, the Karnataka government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team not only to probe the videos but also to trace those who were responsible for circulating the videos. By then, the women who were recognised in the videos had to switch off their phones, leave their homes overnight or isolate themselves in the face of social ostracisation. Some even attempted suicide. Four women came forward to file complaints with the police.

The heir apparent

Prajwal’s father, HD Revanna, is a six-time MLA from Holenarasipura in Hassan district. His mother Bhavani is a former Zilla Panchayat member and actively handles party affairs in Hassan district. His grandfather is JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, a former Prime Minister. His uncle is HD Kumaraswamy, a two-time chief minister of Karnataka, and his aunt Anita is a former MLA. His elder brother, Suraj is Hassan MLC. Prajwal himself is seeking re-election for a second term.

The video leak came at a time when Prajwal was on the verge of inheriting the empire built over half a century. Prajwal emerged as the heir apparent to the Gowda dynasty after his cousin and HD Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil, failed to make a mark in politics. With successive defeats in 2019 and 2023, Nikhil’s fate was sealed, leaving the field open for Prajwal.