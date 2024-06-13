POCSO case against BS Yediyurappa: Minor’s family breaks silence

Gaurav’s (name changed) most cherished memory of his mother is from when he was about 12 years old, when she used to wake him up early in the morning for his basketball classes. He remembers her as the kind of parent who would steadfastly support her son’s interests, even if they were unconventional. The events of the next few years however overshadowed those good memories, as he watched his mother change beyond recognition. Her time and energy were spent doing rounds in courts and police stations. On May 26, she died of complications related to her illness.

Twenty-five-year-old Gaurav has decided to continue the fight his mother Priya (name changed) started, including pursuing the case against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old sister.

On March 15, The Hindu reported that Yediyurappa had been booked with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Soon after the story broke, journalists rushed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s house in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony. As they stood outside giving breathless live updates, a carefully compiled document swiftly found its way to journalists. It was a list of more than 50 ‘complaints’ that Priya had apparently filed. A shadow of doubt was immediately cast. Was Priya someone who routinely gave police complaints? Was Yediyurappa the next target in her long list? This document, that TNM has confirmed was prepared by someone in the Police Department, was also later given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he enquired about the seriousness of the case.

The way the police leak was reported in the media (including on TNM) created the impression that Priya had filed 59 cases against numerous people including influential persons. TNM reviewed the 59 entries and the picture that emerged from the exercise that spanned a week was starkly different from the image that was painted of her. We found that she had filed a total of six cases, while the remaining 53 were petitions seeking action on her complaints.

Priya’s encounters with the law began in 2015, after her daughter was sexually assaulted by a relative. Four of the FIRs were filed in connection with the sexual assault and two others were regarding cheating in business. She also filed a private complaint with a court against a senior IPS officer who allegedly manhandled her when she sought his intervention.

A happy family unravels

Priya met Krishna (name changed) when they were both working together at IBM in Bengaluru. Priya was a Lingayat woman who hailed from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, which is also Yediyurappa’s hometown and legislative constituency. Krishna was from Bihar. They fell in love and got married in 1997. When the IT boom in Bengaluru took off in the next few years, they began living the IT dream. They had a three-storey house to raise their children, two cars with drivers and three domestic helpers. Priya and Krishna tried their hand at starting their own IT company and when it didn’t take off, they went back to salaried jobs. Theirs was a happy family, until 2014.

That year, Krishna’s nephew got a job in Bengaluru and came to live with them. He sexually assaulted Priya’s daughter who was then about seven years old.

“My sister was too scared (to talk about the assault), my cousin had threatened her. He had told her he would kill us. A year later, my mother happened to show her a video which is used to educate children on safe and unsafe touch. This is when my sister finally told my mother what happened,” recalls Gaurav.

The discovery that their daughter was abused for around two years shocked Priya and Krishna. Unlike most families who do not file complaints when family members are the sexual predators, they made a difficult decision. In November 2015, they filed a complaint with the Electronic City police.