Penalty of being poor: Despite bail orders undertrials languish in Karnataka jails

Arranging the money and a person who agrees to act as surety is a challenge for several of the prisoners languishing in jail in the state despite receiving bail. “We have tried asking the lawyer if there is any way that Kasif can receive support so that he can be released,” says Farven. “But there is only so much we can do. We have been trying to save up and give the money to the lawyer for his release,” says Farven.

This is a concern shared not only among prisoners but also jail superintendents in districts across Karnataka. “There is no recourse. We don’t know how we can help arrange the money for their release,” says DR Koni, superintendent of the taluk prison in Madhugiri in Tumakuru district. “We have three prisoners who received bail but are yet to furnish the bail bond,” Koni says.

Some of the undertrial prisoners spend years in jail despite securing a bail order. Ravi, a resident of Ullal in Mangaluru, has been lodged at the Madhugiri prison for ten years. Even though he secured a bail order, he continued to be in prison since he could not arrange personal surety or afford the Rs 1 lakh bail bond. “He’s spending his time doing pig rearing work in the prison. Due to the financial model of our bail system, he has had to continue to be in prison after securing bail,” says DR Koni. This model affects prisoners who don’t have money or contacts in high places, says Basawa Kunale. “There is a need for legal recourse to help them access their rights,” he adds.

Prison authorities say that they inform the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) when they come across cases of prisoners remaining in jail despite securing bail orders. The DLSA is supposed to provide free legal aid to prisoners who cannot afford a lawyer. “But in most cases, there is no resolution and the prisoner remains in jail,” says Malini Krishnamoorthy, Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services, Karnataka. “We consistently come across cases in which families cut off contact with prisoners, particularly if they are women prisoners, since they consider them to be a financial burden,” says Malini. “It would also help decongest the prisons which are currently 6% over the capacity,” she adds.