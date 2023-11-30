No space for street vendors in ‘Brand Bengaluru’?

TNM spoke to some of the vendors who were evicted from Jayanagar 4th block. According to them, when the vendors questioned the officials, they were told that the order for eviction came from ‘top officials’. The officials allegedly refused to show the order of eviction to the vendors.

The other blatant violation by the civic authority is evicting vendors without prior notice. As per section 18 (3) of the Street Vendors Act, “No street vendor shall be relocated or evicted by the local authority from the place specified in the certificate of vending unless he has been given thirty days’ notice for the same in such manner as may be specified in the scheme”.

TNM reached out to Vinoth Priya IAS, Zonal Commissioner, BBMP south, with regard to the allegations of laws being flouted during the eviction proceedings. “We are only clearing stalls that are encroaching on footpaths,” she said. When asked whether the authorities have established vending zones to where the evicted vendors can be relocated to, as per the Act, the IAS officer replied that they are still in the process of establishing these zones.

This in itself is a violation, according to advocate Clifton D’Rozario, president of All India Central Council of Trade Unions (Karnataka). “You cannot evict vendors without conducting a survey and setting up vending zones for their rehabilitation. This is a violation of the act,” says Clifton.

City based activists and journalists also lashed out at the BBMP for their double standards when it comes to dealing with street vendors and other private commercial establishments. “If the BBMP is so particular about evicting street vendors for encroaching on footpaths, why can’t they do the same with popular eateries or juice shops that use footpaths for dining or parking spots?” asks advocate Vinay Sreenivasa, a member of the Street Vendors Union.

No place for street vendors in ‘Brand Bengaluru’?

The constant harassment meted out to street vendors is not something new. Clifton explains that it is an open secret that vendors are intimidated and harassed by law enforcers, who often demand hafta (bribes) on a daily basis to allow them to carry out their business. “On top of the police harassment, street vendors are often seen as a nuisance by the privileged sections of the society, who crib about them occupying public spaces, which is a right that they have, just like any other citizen,” he adds.

Politicians often talk about ‘Brand Bengaluru’ but activists point out that this is a concept only for the privileged 1% of the city, as the majority of the population in the city consists of the working class, who depend on roadside vending stalls, which Clifton terms as the “malls of the working class”.

“Our livelihoods are being destroyed in the name of Brand Bengaluru. We have been making a livelihood selling fruits in the streets for the last thirty years. And now, despite having a license, we have been asked to leave and on top of that, they have also confiscated our possessions,” Subramani, a fruit vendor in Jayanagar, told TNM. He said that his complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Advocate Vinay also stated that the BBMP officials must be given training and made aware of the rights of street vendors.

Demands

On Tuesday, representatives and leaders of the street vendors federation held a press meet to share the demands and concerns of the vendors. Some of these demands that were raised are: