Karnataka police solve woman’s mysterious death, arrest partner

The Karnataka police on Sunday, April 14 arrested Pradeep, a resident of Bengaluru, for allegedly killing his partner Ruksana. He has been arrested under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Earlier on March 31, the police found the charred body of 21-year-old Ruksana.
According to the police, Pradeep got into a relationship with Ruksana on the pretext of marrying her. The couple had met while Ruksana was working in Mysuru and had a baby. However, the accused refused to marry her since he was already married to another woman.
But Ruksana would often visit his home in Bengaluru, insisting him to marry her. Pradeep told the police that he was tired of being harassed by Ruksana so he decided to kill her.
Police revealed that he took Ruksana and their baby to his native village in Kadur. On their way back to Bengaluru, Pradeep murdered Ruksana and burnt her body near Tumkuru. He brought the baby to Bengaluru and abandoned him on a pushcart.
The baby was found by the pushcart owner who handed him over to the Bagalagunte police station in Bengaluru north.