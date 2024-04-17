Karnataka police solve woman’s mysterious death, arrest partner

The Karnataka police on Sunday, April 14 arrested Pradeep, a resident of Bengaluru, for allegedly killing his partner Ruksana. He has been arrested under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on March 31, the police found the charred body of 21-year-old Ruksana.

According to the police, Pradeep got into a relationship with Ruksana on the pretext of marrying her. The couple had met while Ruksana was working in Mysuru and had a baby. However, the accused refused to marry her since he was already married to another woman.