Mangaluru to get water metro project, 30-km route and 17 stations planned in phase 1

Karnataka’s coastal city, Mangaluru, is set to launch a water metro project modelled after Kerala’s Kochi system. According to Money Control, the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) would develop a detailed project report (DPR) for the Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP). The project would link isolated areas through a water-based transport network along the National Waterways on the Nethravathi (NW-74) and Gurupura (NW-43) Rivers, from Bajal to Maravoor.

According to the report, the project will be implemented in phases, starting with a 30-kilometre route along the Nethravathi-Gurupura backwaters, connecting Bajal to the Maravoor Bridge and featuring 17 stations. "After Kochi, MWMP will be the second-largest water transport system, enhancing connectivity and supporting area development," a KMB official told Moneycontrol. The proposed fleet will use electric or diesel catamaran boats equipped for efficient operation.

The KMB has issued a tender for the detailed project report, which will include infrastructure and environmental assessments, financial analysis, and project structuring. Consultants will evaluate demand, land availability, and connectivity, with sustainability as a key factor. The study will determine station locations, assess cargo movement potential through Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) Water Metro services, and consider traffic patterns, the report added.

Further technical studies, such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and bathymetric surveys, will inform station planning and dredging needs. The report will also explore multimodal connectivity options, service requirements, and projected demand over 25 years.

It also said that the environmental impact assessment will cover a 5-km buffer zone, examining air and water quality in line with guidelines from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Financial analyses will outline potential costs and revenue, recommend tariff structures, and evaluate socio-economic impacts. Consultants will also consider vessel configurations, with options for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned boats, and propose a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to facilitate project funding.

During the 2024-2025 budget presentation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that a feasibility report to study Water Metro services on Mangaluru's Gurupura and Nethravathi Rivers will be prepared.

Kochi is the first city in India that started a water metro service. The Kochi Water Metro, inaugurated in 2023, currently spans 76 km and includes 78 boats and 38 terminals across 10 islands. Its first boat, the Muziris, was launched in December 2021. Kochi Water Metro Rail Limited has eight terminals so far: Vyttila, High Court, Vypeen, Kakkanad, Bolgatty, South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, and Eloor; and Fort Kochi.