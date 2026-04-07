Long queues, soaring prices: Bengaluru's LPG shortage is squeezing livelihoods

The shortage of AutoGas (LPG) and restrictions on domestic cylinders triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia continue to disrupt the lives of people living in Bengaluru, particularly auto drivers and eatery owners who are dependent on them for livelihoods.
Food joints in the city have been struggling as the government is now prioritising the distribution of domestic LPG cylinders over commercial cylinders.
The black market prices of LPG cylinders have gone up from Rs 1800 to Rs 5000 for commercial cylinders (19kg) and around Rs 3,500 for domestic cylinders from around Rs 1000-1100.
Staff at eateries whom TNM spoke to said they are now shelling out upwards of Rs 5000 per commercial cylinder. Others use family connections or get help from friends to arrange for domestic cylinders which they use to run their business.
Food vendors in SG Palya have found alternative ways of cooking. Sri Balaji Tiffins, SG Palya, has switched to coal. They now buy 30kg of coal for around Rs 1400 for cooking needs.
Conversations with food vendors in Bharati Nagar Layout, Taverekere, revealed that eateries have increased the prices of the dishes they serve to offset the higher fuel costs.
In most eateries, the prices for dishes have gone up by Rs 5-10. They have also stopped producing and selling food items which require more fuel.
A cook at a Shiva Shakthi Tiffin Center said, “It is becoming harder and harder to survive everyday and we don’t know when the relief will come.”
Livelihoods of auto drivers impacted
Auto drivers are forced to spend long hours in queues to fill up their LPG tanks and the shortage has impacted their earnings.
Mahesh, a Bengaluru-based auto driver, used to earn around Rs 1000 or more in a day but is now earning only Rs 600.
“I fill up the tank when the supply comes, as long as it lasts I can put food on the table,” said Mahesh.
A manager at an outlet of Hindustan Petroleum told TNM that Auto LPG prices at government-owned companies have risen only in moderation, from Rs 65 to Rs 90, while private companies are charging rates as high as Rs 120.
“Because of the demand, the supply gets over in a day. But we don’t know when the next tanker will arrive,” he said.
People across Karnataka are feeling the pressure of the fuel shortage.
In , auto drivers are unable to refuel their vehicles as several fuel bunkers are closed and have "No Stock" signs. Auto drivers said they have to wait several hours in long queues outside fuel pumps to get LPG.
In , over 50% of drivers use LPG powered auto rickshaws. The on LPG autos is better than petrol. LPG offers 22 km of mileage, while petrol usually can only cover around 17 km.
Long lines and police intervention
The Deccan Herald that on Saturday, Hoysala police patrol units had to be deployed near oil bunks in Sheshadripuram and Domlur in Bengaluru to manage traffic congestions caused by long lines for auto LPG. In Sheshadripuram, the line extended onto the road as early as 4am. In Sheshadripuram, petrol stations placed a limit selling fuel worth only Rs 500 per auto, leading to further anxiety.