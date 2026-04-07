Long queues, soaring prices: Bengaluru's LPG shortage is squeezing livelihoods

The shortage of AutoGas (LPG) and restrictions on domestic cylinders triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia continue to disrupt the lives of people living in Bengaluru, particularly auto drivers and eatery owners who are dependent on them for livelihoods.

Food joints in the city have been struggling as the government is now prioritising the distribution of domestic LPG cylinders over commercial cylinders.

The black market prices of LPG cylinders have gone up from Rs 1800 to Rs 5000 for commercial cylinders (19kg) and around Rs 3,500 for domestic cylinders from around Rs 1000-1100.

Staff at eateries whom TNM spoke to said they are now shelling out upwards of Rs 5000 per commercial cylinder. Others use family connections or get help from friends to arrange for domestic cylinders which they use to run their business.

Food vendors in SG Palya have found alternative ways of cooking. Sri Balaji Tiffins, SG Palya, has switched to coal. They now buy 30kg of coal for around Rs 1400 for cooking needs.