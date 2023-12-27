KRV says protest against non-Kannada signage vital to save Kannada and Kannadigas

Shops and establishments in several parts of Bengaluru city were vandalised and damaged after the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) supporters ran amok pulling down signboards and damaging property while the police jumped into action after much of the damage had been done. The Bengaluru police were aware of KRV’s intention as they had met with Police Commissioner B Dayananda earlier this week to inform him of the protest. Even after the supporters ran riot at the first location, police could not stop them at other places, for hours. It has to be noted that the Bengaluru police have not allowed any protests in the city for months, including pro-Palestine protests and have detained even citizen activists. On the contrary, KRV president Narayana Gowda blamed the police for the protests turning violent.

KRV president Narayana Gowda claimed that the protests against English signage on commercial establishments and shops would not have turned violent if not for the police’s actions. KRV started a rally from Sadahalli, near Devanahalli on December 27 morning and the rally was supposed to go towards Cubbon Park and raise awareness about the rule that all signages should have 60% Kannada. The rally however turned violent and KRV activists gathered at various other parts of the city and vandalised shops and other establishments that either had no Kannada on their signage or had Kannada in a smaller font compared to English.

“We were protesting peacefully. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner had told us that they wouldn’t let us protest in Bengaluru and that they would detain us if we entered Bengaluru. I had agreed. But the police behaved badly with false pride. We requested them with decency and I had promised that the protest would be peaceful without any damage. We were protesting peacefully until the police started detaining us. In my fight for Kannada as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President I have never let protests turn violent. The KRV protesters were angry after they detained us,” Narayana Gowda told TV9.