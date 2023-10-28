Bengaluru police stifle pro-Palestine protests with denial of permission, FIRs

In response to the police clampdown, Bengaluru for Justice and Peace, a coalition of civil society groups has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding the right to protest and assemble peacefully. The letter highlighted the paradox of police registering FIRs against peaceful protesters for holding protests outside Freedom Park, while simultaneously denying permissions to protest within the park itself. “Such actions of the Karnataka state government is not only an assault on the fundamental rights of citizens to protest, but also display a cruel indifference to the genocide being carried out by the Israeli government, and is an immoral abuse of power by these offices,” the letter said.

Activists questioned the Karnataka government's stance, highlighting that other states have permitted large rallies and protests in solidarity with Palestine, while Karnataka has chosen to stifle such expressions of support. Recently, a mega rally was held by the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala and several thousands participated. The letter said, “We, members of Bengaluru for Justice and Peace, strongly believe that the reasons furnished by the police in their letter rejecting permission for our protest are insufficient and unsubstantiated, to say the least. We are shocked at the deliberate attempt to silence our voices in support of Palestine, when the Congress Party as well the Union government have issued statements in support of the Palestinian people.”

Activists also highlighted the statements issued by political parties at both the state and national level, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people. They argue that the actions of the Karnataka government and police stand in stark contrast to these statements, creating a dissonance in the approach towards the Israel-Palestine conflict. “Why is the Karnataka government deliberately silencing voices of solidarity with the Palestinian people? Why is the Karnataka police filing FIRs against those seeking an end to Israeli occupation?” the activists questioned.

Since October 7, Israel and Hamas, a Palestine-based militant group, have been engaged in a war that has taken several thousand lives. The crisis is being described as the most severe security situation in the region in the last five decades.