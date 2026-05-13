Karnataka withdraws 2022 hijab ban, allows ‘limited traditional symbols’ in classrooms

The Karnataka government on Thursday, May 13 revoked the controversial February 2022 order issued by the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration that prohibited the wearing of the hijab in classrooms.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the new order at a joint press conference with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday.

According to the latest order, the earlier ban has been revoked with immediate effect. The government said the new directions were necessary and were issued under Sections 7 and 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, read with Rule 11 of the Karnataka Educational Institutions Rules, 1995.

Addressing the media, Madhu Bangarappa said the government has clearly specified the religious symbols permitted under the revised rules. “The symbols allowed, especially the janivara (sacred thread), peta, hijab and scarf, which are part of respective religious practices, have been detailed in the order for students up to Class 12,” he said.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao added that such practices must remain consistent with the purpose of school uniforms. “The practices shouldn’t alter or defeat the purpose of the uniform. They should complement the uniform. They shouldn’t hurt anyone,” he said.

While uniforms will continue to be mandatory in all government, aided and private schools as well as pre-university colleges, students are now allowed to wear “limited traditional and customary symbols” along with the prescribed attire. The order reiterates that these symbols must complement the uniform and must not modify or undermine it in any way.

The government has listed examples of permissible items, including turbans, janiwara/pavitra dara, shiva dara, rudraksha, headscarves, and other similar traditional accessories commonly worn by students. However, it states that these should not interfere with student discipline, safety, or identification.

The order also mandates that no student should be denied entry to any educational institution, classroom, examination hall, or academic activity for wearing such permitted symbols. Similarly, no student can be forced to wear traditional symbols, nor can they be compelled to remove those allowed by the government, read the order.

For examination-related cases, authorities may adopt the provisions of the national and state codes of conduct as required. The order concludes by stating that implementation must remain uniform, religiously neutral, traditional, and non-discriminatory across all institutions.

The government has further stated that implementation must be uniform, non-discriminatory and in keeping with constitutional values of equality, dignity, fraternity, secularism, scientific temper, rationality and the right to education.

It also instructs School Development and Monitoring Committees, College Development Committees, governing boards, heads of institutions and officials not to subject any student to discriminatory or humiliating treatment.

Any existing circulars, resolutions, rules or directions contrary to this order will now be considered invalid. The Commissioner of School Education and the Director of Pre-University Education have been directed to issue instructions for the order’s implementation across all educational institutions.

The previous Bharatiya Janata Party government had imposed a ban on the wearing of hijab by female students in schools and pre-university (Class 11 and 12) colleges. The decision was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, which upheld the government’s order. The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court of India.

In April, a KCET candidate alleged that he was forced to remove his janiwara (sacred thread) in a Bengaluru college, leading to a police probe and suspension of three staff members.

The ban had sharply polarised society, dividing student groups along communal lines across the state and drawing significant international attention. During the 2023 election campaign, the Indian National Congress had promised to reverse the order if voted to power.