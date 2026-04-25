Bengaluru student told to remove janivara before KCET, 3 staffers suspended

Three staff members of the Krupanidhi Pre-University College in Bengaluru were suspended on Friday, April 24, after a KCET candidate alleged that he was barred from entering the exam hall unless he removed his janivara (sacred thread), prompting a police case and sparking a political row.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on April 23, when the student arrived at Krupanidhi PU College to write the KCET Physics paper. Staff on examination duty allegedly instructed him to remove his janivara before allowing him inside. The candidate complied during the test but later stated that the act hurt his religious sentiments.

He approached the Madiwala police station the next day, on April 24, and filed a complaint. Police subsequently registered a case and initiated an inquiry. The three staff members named in the complaint, Sudhakar D, Girijamma and Saritha R, were questioned as part of the investigation.

Following this, Krupanidhi PU College issued suspension orders against the employees. The order described the suspension as an immediate, precautionary measure, directing the staffers not to report to duty and to remain available for inquiry proceedings. The college said that the suspension does not imply guilt and will remain in force until further directions.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said the KCET Physics and Chemistry exams were conducted on April 23 across 745 centres in the state, including Krupanidhi PU College. It stated that candidates were not required to remove religious symbols such as the janivara and that such instructions were reiterated during invigilator training.

The KEA added that if the reported incident is confirmed, it would constitute a serious procedural lapse warranting strict action. Senior officials have conducted an inquiry and sought a detailed report.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday alleged that students were being asked to remove the janivara during CET exams with the “support of the Congress government,” and demanded that such incidents be stopped immediately. After meeting the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, he termed the case a “serious violation of religious sentiment” and questioned how it occurred despite court directions.

Ashoka claimed that forcing students to remove the sacred thread could cause mental distress and alleged that around 20 students were affected, with at least six complaints filed. He criticised what he described as a delay in action against the staff and accused the state government of hurting Hindu sentiments. He reiterated these allegations on X.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar termed the incident “very atrocious.” He said that similar incidents had been reported last year as well and that the education department took it very seriously. Despite clear guidelines and the deployment of special officers to monitor dress code compliance, the minister said the recurrence of such an incident raises concerns over whether it was intentional.

“A complaint has been directed to be filed against the exam centre management, and the Deputy Commissioner has been asked to take action…we will make sure this doesn’t repeat again,” he said.