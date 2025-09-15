Karnataka HC dismisses PILs against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, September 15, dismissed three PILs challenging the invitation to Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi said that the court was not convinced that any rights were violated, LiveLaw reported .

One of the petitions was filed by former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha. The other two were filed by Girish Kumar T and HS Gaurav.

“We are not persuaded to accept that permitting a person of different faith to the function organised by the state violates any legal or constitutional right of petitioners or is in any manner opposed to values enshrined in the Constitution of India. Accordingly, petitions are dismissed,” the bench reportedly said.

The court also noted that no temple or trustee had approached the court. The copy of the order is awaited.

Advocate for Prathap Simha S Sudarshan argued before the court that only a person who was of Hindu faith could inaugurate the Dasara celebration. He also referred to Banu Mushtaq’s comments made during the Jana Sahitya Sammelana in 2023, in which she questioned the representation of the Kannada language as the goddess Bhuvaneshwari.