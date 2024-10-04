Karnataka film chamber still undecided on forming PoSH panel, seeks 15 days

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has requested an additional 15 days to respond to the Karnataka State Commission for Women's demand for the establishment of an Internal Committee (IC) within the Kannada film industry in compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act.

The commission chairman Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, had initially issued a 15-day deadline on September 16 for the KFCC to either outline an action plan for forming a sexual harassment committee or provide reasons for its inability to do so. Following discussions with industry representatives, the commission sent a letter to the KFCC on September 18, seeking detailed information on the safety, rights, and welfare of women working in the Kannada film industry. The Commission had proposed the establishment of an IC in the film industry, in the wake of the release of the Hema Committee report which revealed the abysmal working conditions and sexual harassment prevalent in the Malayalam film industry. The formation of ICs in workplaces are mandated as per the PoSH Act.

Sources told TNM that the KFCC has asked for a 15-day extension, after which the Commission will determine its next steps.

KFCC president NM Suresh, in one interview, expressed support for a Hema Committe e like panel in the Kannada film industry, saying that the KFCC would welcome it if the Karnataka government decided to set it up. However, in another interview on the same day, he expressed skepticism about the productivity of such a committee, questioning the need for an additional panel when the KFCC is already addressing industry problems.

TNM had reported that many women attendees in the meeting called by the commission, faced difficulty in expressing their views. Some were reportedly silenced during the meeting.