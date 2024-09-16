At meeting called by Women’s Commission, Kannada film producers say no to IC on sets

Producers and actors in the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) erupted in fierce opposition to the formation of an Internal Committee (IC) — which would address concerns of women’s safety in the workplace — claiming that it is redundant and could cause potential “financial losses” to the industry. The Karnataka State Women’s Commission had recently proposed the establishment of an IC in the film industry, in the wake of the release of the Hema Committee report which revealed the abysmal working conditions and sexual harassment prevalent in the Malayalam film industry. The formation of ICs in workplaces are mandated as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act.

On Monday, September 16, during a meeting between the commission and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), producers argued that a committee similar to Kerala’s Hema Committee would have a detrimental impact on the industry’s finances. In the meeting, producer Rockline Venkatesh said, “If a committee like Kerala's Hema Committee is formed in Karnataka, there would be a financial loss.” Another producer, Venkatesh, even called for a bandh, saying, "POSH bandre mugitu nam kathe (If POSH comes into effect, we are finished),” and adding that many people depend on this occupation.

The Women's Commission, however, has remained steadfast in its demand for a POSH committee in the industry. The commission has also sought a comprehensive survey to assess the prevalence of harassment in Kannada cinema, and has given the KFCC 15 days to respond to their request.

Many women attendees who were at the meeting have since said that they faced difficulty in expressing their views. Some were reportedly silenced during the meeting.

Actor Neethu Shetty said she was asked to “sit down” because she was a member of the Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE). “I came to the meeting as an actor, and I even pointed out that there was verbal harassment prevalent in the industry. The women's commission chairperson had made note of this,” she said.

Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary noted that not many women attended the meeting. There were just about 14 women from the film industry who attended the meeting, including director Kavitha Lankesh, actors Tara, Bhavna, Neethu Shetty, Sindhu Loknath, Sanjana Galrani, and Vanishree.

A source who attended the meeting told TNM that there were a lot of attempts to deflect the topic away from women’s issues.

Veteran actor Pushpa Swamy, meanwhile, called the meeting a “a waste of time,” claiming she didn’t understand why such a committee was needed. “I have been in the industry for 40 years. I have seen women agreeing to do things for fame and luxury cars. If they did face issues, they should have voiced their concerns. Why go to the Chief Minister?” she asked.

The KFCC also held a press conference after the meeting, which was followed by a dramatic altercation also took place between some members of the KFCC and actor Sanjana.

Sanjana, after the KFCC’s press conference ended, had taken the seat that KFCC president NM Suresh vacated, so she can speak to the media in person. This angered some KFCC members, who returned to scream at Sanjana asking her to follow “protocol” and “learn her place”. “Yaare irli, avra avra jaagadalli, avru avru irbeku (whoever it is, they should sit in their own places,” they said.

The controversial meeting had followed a letter from the Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, urging the KFCC to address the need for an IC in the industry.