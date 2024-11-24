Karnataka cops file 1,300-page supplementary chargesheet against actor Darshan

Bengaluru police, on Sunday, November 24, filed a 1300-page supplementary chargesheet against murder accused Kannada actor Darshan. According to reports, the additional chargesheet contains more technical evidence, including allegedly incriminating photographs. This adds to the already hefty 3,991-page chargesheet against the actor submitted at the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on September 4.

On September 10, the Karnataka High Court had issued a gag order, restricting media outlets from airing, printing, or broadcasting details of the chargesheet.

The actor was arrested on June 11 for planning and carrying out the murder of a Chitradurga pharmacist named Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Darshan’s partner, Pavithra Gowda. Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 of Darshan’s associates are accused of torturing and killing Renukaswamy on June 9 in a shed used for parking seized vehicles in Bengaluru and disposing of his body near a stormwater drain. Pavithra is the prime accused while Darshan has been named as second accused.