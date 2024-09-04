Chargesheet filed against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru police have filed a 3,991-page chargesheet against actor Darshan and 16 others in connection with the murder of 33-year-old pharmacist Renukaswamy. The chargesheet submitted at the 24th ACMM court on Wednesday, September 4, has named 231 witnesses.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 for orchestrating Renukaswamy's murder. The pharmacist had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Darshan’s long-time partner, Pavithra Gowda. Darshan, Pavithra and 15 of his associates are accused of torturing and killing Renukaswamy on June 9 in a shed used for parking seized vehicles in Bengaluru and later dumping his body near a stormwater drain.

Recently, Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after photos of Darshan receiving special benefits in Parappana Agrahara jail went viral. Following this, the Karnataka Prisons Department suspended a total of nine staff, including two jailers, for allowing Darshan to smoke a cigarette and drink coffee inside the prison.