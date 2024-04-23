Karnataka: Congress ads poke fun at Modi govt, BJP hits back with Hindutva rhetoric

This ad got a lot of traction on social media. Youth Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad dashed past security on the route that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to take after addressing a rally in Bengaluru. He was holding a “chombu”. Videos of this incident went viral. In another embarrassment to the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who was seated next to Modi, held up a newspaper carrying the “chombu” ad to critique it during a public rally. Edited videos of this were also used to ridicule the BJP.

All this forced saffron party leaders including state president BY Vijayendra to hit back , accusing the Congress of emptying the state’s treasury.

Over the two days, the Congress ran two more ads, one on price rise and the other on alleged tax injustice. The first one was run in both English and Kannada dailies, with slogans in the language of the newspaper. In English, it ran with the slogan “Everything is expensive in Achche Din”. This was followed by another ad only in Kannada, which appeared only in Kannada papers on how Karnataka gets only Rs 13 for every Rs 100 it sends to the Union government.

On April 22, the BJP’s ad invoked Hindutva rhetoric, including the ‘love jihad’ bogey over the murder of Neha Hiremath, who was killed by her former classmate in Hubballi on April 18. This ad was only placed in Kannada newspapers under the slogan “Congress Danger, Vote BJP for security and safety”. It referred to several issues including the cooker blast in Mangaluru, SC ST funds, a riot in Bengaluru in August 2020, Karnataka’s share in Cauvery water, the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Pakistan Zindabad slogans in the Vidhana Soudha, people falling prey to Naxals, and cow slaughter.