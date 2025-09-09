Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to review anti-conversion law with legal advice

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, on Monday, September 8, that his government will seek legal opinion on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly known as the anti-conversion law, and decide on further action.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating the chariot procession of Blessed Mother Mary from St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, which received the Governor’s assent in September 2022, has faced criticism from the Congress, lawyers, and activists for being harsher than similar laws in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. After the Congress came to power, the state Cabinet in June 2023 announced plans to repeal the law, but the decision was postponed before the Lok Sabha elections.

According to an RTI response obtained by TNM, 30 cases were registered under the Act between May 2022 and June 30, 2024, many of them involving alleged attempts to convert individuals to Christianity.