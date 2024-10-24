Criminalising faith: Karnataka’s anti-conversion law is being used to harass citizens

Once they realised he was Dalit, the dominant caste villagers barged into his house and demanded to know how he dared to teach their children. “They said they had a lot of educated people in their castes and how dare I teach their children. They had a problem with Dalit people coming to their area, they abused me with caste slurs and slapped me around when I questioned them. They used the Sunday prayers as an excuse to hide what they did and file a case on me,” Somanna told TNM.

Somanna spent a week in the Haveri district sub-jail. When he got out, his friends advised him to stay away from Balambida. He went back to the police station with friends to file a complaint of casteist abuse, but the police turned him away twice. They only registered a complaint when he was accompanied by a lawyer and others.

“The dominant caste people are very angry with me. If I go back there, I think they will do something to me. How can I work like this? I have to keep going to court all the time,” Somanna said. He now lives at a church in the neighbouring Gadag district and travels to the courts in Haveri.

Against the agency of women

The first case registered under the anti-conversion law in the state was in Bengaluru on October 13, 2022.

A woman named Gayathri (name changed) filed a complaint with the Yeshwanthpura police station on October 6 saying that her daughter Suchitra (name changed) had gone missing the previous day. Two days later, Gayathri said her neighbour Suhail (name changed) brought Suchitra to the police station. When she asked her daughter what happened, she learnt that Suhail had told Suchitra that he would marry her if she converted to Islam. According to the complaint, he had taken her to a dargah in Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh where she was allegedly converted to Islam but he had not married her.

A chargesheet has been filed in the case but according to police sources, Suchitra, who was an adult when the complaint was filed, has denied her mother’s claims.

“She gave a statement before the magistrate saying that she loves Suhail and that she was not kidnapped. She herself ran around to get him bail,” a police officer told TNM.

Asked how a chargesheet was filed when the victim herself had denied her mother’s allegations, the police officer expressed helplessness. “Yes, we know it will not hold up in court, but we have filed the chargesheet.”

When your own people turn against you

Forty-nine-year-old Ganga (name changed), a Lambani woman living in Uppaladinni tanda in Basavan Bagewadi, Vijayapura district, was fired from her job as an ASHA worker after other tanda residents accused her of attempting to convert people. Lambanis are classified as Scheduled Castes in Karnataka, and their villages are called tandas. The Sangh has extensive influence among the Lambani community in the state.

When TNM spoke to Ganga, she said the FIR followed months of harassment from people of her own tanda. She said they even cut off the electricity and water connections to her house, following which she filed a complaint with the police.

In January, things took a turn for the worse. The whole village turned up at her house, threatened her and assaulted her husband. They demanded that she stop praying to Jesus or leave the village if she wanted to continue doing so.

The FIR against her at Basavan Bagewadi police station on January 13 accused her of attempting to convert through allurements a pregnant woman whom she visited once a week. The village residents then filed a complaint with the local health authorities who removed her from work on May 30. Ganga filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court regarding her termination, and on August 2, the HC issued an order directing her reinstatement. Even after that, tanda residents have objected to her discharging her duties and continue to harass her now and then.

Additionally, she has to keep going to court. In October, she had to appear in court four times, and each trip costs her around Rs 500 – she has to cough up Rs 200 to hire an autorickshaw to get there and back, and the lawyers’ fees.

Settling scores

Bengaluru resident Kamakshi (name changed) was booked on December 15, 2023 for allegedly attempting to convert her neighbour through allurements. “We’ve barely spoken to them in all these years. They go to work in the morning and come back at night. Where is the question of converting them?”

She said that her neighbours filed a complaint against her because she had consistently objected to them encroaching on her family’s land.

Kamakshi said that she and her neighbour Kavya (name changed) live on adjoining plots of land in HSR Layout. In 2015, Kavya began construction and a year later, Kamakshi and her husband did too.

She said that from the beginning Kavya had encroached on their land, by building window awnings and the sewage sump on their land. Despite repeated requests, the structures were not removed. Kamakshi then complained to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which ordered Kavya to remove the encroachment, but the neighbours ignored it.

“My neighbours filed a complaint about conversion against me because of this. Because they know that I am Christian by faith, they’re manipulating the situation and using this law as a tool to get back at us,” Kamakshi said.

Instigating trouble

On November 10, 2022, a man named Abhishek Gowda filed a complaint with the KM Doddi police station in Mandya district claiming that five people stopped him when he was on his way to KM Doddi via Annur on his two-wheeler. He claimed that they gave him pamphlets and tried to “convert” him through allurements. They allegedly abused Hindu gods, told him to become a Christian, and said that he would be looked after, Abhishek said in his complaint.

The FIR in the case is similar to several other FIRs, reading almost like a template, essentially alleging that the accused abused Hindu gods. Typically, they contain mentions that such and such god did such and such a thing, and therefore that god was not worth praying to, and that praying to Jesus was better.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sushant (name changed), a CCTV technician who runs his own business and is one of the accused in the case, told TNM, “We were distributing pamphlets that created awareness about drug abuse outside Bharathi College. We went before college started so that we could reach out to students. Someone came up to us and started asking what we were doing. We explained, but they were not willing to listen. We don’t even know the person who filed a complaint against us.”