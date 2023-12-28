Karnataka CM backs demand for Kannada signages, warns against vandalism

Responding to incidents of vandalism by pro-Kannada activists on Wednesday, December 27, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah issued a stern warning against actions violating the law. The Chief Minister on Thursday said that while the government encourages peaceful demonstrations, any breach of the law will result in legal consequences. “Organisations should do peaceful protests. But if there is violation of law, legal action will be taken against such a person,” he said.

Hundreds of activists belonging to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada group took to streets in Bengaluru, opposing the signboards primarily in English without prominent Kannada signage in various areas. The protests escalated as the activists engaged in acts of vandalism, calling for the immediate installation of Kannada signages. Demonstrators went as far as removing boards featuring both English and Kannada signage, particularly if the Kannada fonts were smaller in size.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his support for the demands put forth by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation advocating for Kannada nameplates on commercial stores in Bengaluru. He said, "Our government is not against any other language. However, in Karnataka, it is mandated by law that the nameplates should be in Kannada. This is the law of our land, and everyone should adhere to it."