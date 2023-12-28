Pro Kannada protests: What the rules on Kannada sign board are

On December 27, activists of pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike went around Bengaluru, vandalising name boards, demanding that all shops and establishments follow the BBMP rule prescribing 60% Kannada on all signage. Just three days before this, on December 24, 2023, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had passed an order stating that the trade licence of commercial establishments under its jurisdiction will be cancelled, if they fail to feature Kannada prominently on their display boards – occupying as much as 60% of space – by February 28. Law prescribing the primacy of Kannada on signboards is not new. Here’s a look at the various laws enacted by the state government and the BBMP in this regard.

On multiple instances in the past, the BBMP has set deadlines for the use of Kannada in the signage of commercial establishments. In August 2018, the BBMP initiated raids on commercial establishments, enforcing a rule that required 60% of their signage to be in Kannada. Additionally, in 2019, it ordered commercial establishments to adhere to the 60% rule and threatened to cancel their licences if they did not comply, setting a deadline of November 1, 2019.

In December 2008, the BJP-led Karnataka Government under BS Yediyurappa mandated that the name boards of every establishment in the state should also be in Kannada through the introduction of Rule 24 A to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Rule of 1963. “The name board of every establishment shall be in Kannada and wherever other languages are also used, the versions in such other languages shall be below the Kannada version. The name board in the Kannada version shall be written more predominantly by providing more space than for other languages, if any,” the rule stated. It also provided for penalties for violations of this rule: “whoever contravenes Rule 24-A shall on conviction, be punishable with fine of ten thousand rupees and for each continued offence be punishable with fine which shall not be less than ten thousand rupees.”