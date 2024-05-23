Karnataka: CID takes custody of accused in Anjali murder case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken custody of Girish Sawanth, who is the accused in the murder of 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger. Girish was nabbed on May 17 in Davangere after he attempted to jump off a moving train following a scuffle with fellow passengers.

According to reports, Girish was admitted to KIMS hospital after falling from a running train in Davanagere. CID officials took custody of him at the hospital on Wednesday, and subsequently produced him before a court seeking further custody.

Anjali worked at a local canteen and lived with her sister and grandmother following the death of her parents. She had repeatedly rejected Girish's romantic advances and his requests for her to travel with him to Mysuru. After Anjali turned down all his proposals, Girish allegedly threatened to kill her in the same manner as Neha Hiremath, who was murdered in Hubballi on April 18.

Read: Neha’s murder: A rising number of men in Karnataka are killing women they feel entitled to

Earlier, Anjali's family claimed that they had informed police about the threat to their daughter from the accused, but the police did not heed their concerns. The Police Department later suspended Inspector Chandrashekar Chikkodi and Head Constable Rekha of the Bendigeri police station for negligence. On May 18, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Rajeev was suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case. So far, four police officers have been suspended.