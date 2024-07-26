Karnataka Cabinet approves renaming of Ramanagara as Bengaluru South

The Karnataka Cabinet, on Friday, July 26 approved the renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district. This was announced by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

The decision comes after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar led a delegation advocating for the change on July 9. This move aims to integrate the district more closely with Bengaluru, reflecting its economic and developmental ties.

Established in August 2007 during the tenure of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, Ramanagara district comprises five taluks: Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli. Situated close to Bengaluru, these taluks stand to benefit from improved infrastructure, including the recently expanded Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and ongoing development along Kanakapura Road.

Politics behind the move

The first suggestion for renaming came in October 2023 by DK Shivakumar. This ignited a heated exchange between Shivakumar, and Union Minister and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

While critics say renaming Ramanagara as Bengaluru South could only drive up real estate prices but not overall development, the debate also points to a power tussle between two Vokkaliga leaders - HDK and DKS – vying for power in the region.

HD Kumaraswamy, who previously represented Channapatna in Ramanagara, has opposed the renaming, insisting that Ramanagara should retain its identity. He has even threatened a fast unto death if the district is renamed.

DK Shivakumar, on the other hand, had pledged to make moves towards renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South. He said that giving the region a ‘Bengaluru’ identity is essential for international recognition. At an event in Shivanahalli, on the outskirts of southern Bengaluru, Shivakumar advised villagers not to sell their land, noting that land prices would rise once Kanakapura, the constituency he represents, is incorporated into Bengaluru.

Traditionally, the Vokkaliga community has been a strong support base for JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda and his family. However, since 2019, the JD(S) has experienced a decline in Vokkaliga support, resulting in electoral setbacks, particularly in its strongholds in the Old Mysore region, such as Mandya and Ramanagara.

DK Shivakumar has been undefeated in elections since 1989, even after switching from the Sathanur constituency to Kanakapura in 2008 due to delimitation. Despite his continued success, his political influence has remained largely centred on Kanakapura and Magadi. Channapatna (and previously Ramanagara) remained under Kumaraswamy's control until the recent election. Recent elections saw his brother DK Suresh lose the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat to Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law CN Manjunath.

Ramanagara district, known for its rain-fed agriculture and significant sericulture industry—also one of Asia's largest silkworm cocoon markets—has traditionally struggled with limited employment opportunities. However, its proximity to Bengaluru positions it advantageously for future growth.