The contentious politics and economics behind DKS’s plan to make Bengaluru South

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently suggested that Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district be merged with Bengaluru Urban district. When that created outrage, the very next day, he came up with the even more explosive idea to rename the entire Ramanagara district which borders Bengaluru Urban district as 'Bengaluru South'. Both proposals have unsurprisingly ignited a heated exchange between Shivakumar, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. While real estate value and geographical boundaries are at the heart of the controversy, so are electoral dynamics and a power struggle between the two Vokkaliga leaders, DKS and Kumaraswamy.
While the finer details of how the merger would be implemented haven’t emerged yet, critics say that the main outcome of this move would be a swift rise in real estate prices. This could potentially benefit the Deputy Chief Minister and his family, who possess significant land holdings in Kanakapura, they argue. Shivakumar has openly advised the people of Kanakapura against selling their lands right now, implying that land values will surge after the merger or renaming is announced. In an apparent move to woo voters, he said that bringing the “international fame” of Bengaluru to Ramanagara was the wish of the people.
What urban planners think of the idea
The issue can be traced as far back as 2007, when the district borders around Bengaluru were redesigned. Ramanagara district was carved out from Bengaluru Rural district that year during Kumaraswamy's tenure as Chief Minister in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government. The district encompasses Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura and the recently added Harohalli taluks, with the district headquarters situated approximately 48 kilometres from Bengaluru city.
Town planning experts note that even though areas like Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Mahadevapura and Kengeri were merged with Bengaluru Urban district in 2007 with the stated purpose of boosting development, over 15 years later, this purpose hasn’t been served. “Infrastructure in the outer areas of Bengaluru Urban district is still way less developed compared to the core areas. So making Kanakapura a part of Bengaluru does not guarantee better development,” a civic expert who works closely with the government said.
Other experts also note that merging border areas is the opposite of what many urban planners have repeatedly advised the Karnataka government to do – decentralise Bengaluru and create smaller units for better administration.
DKS vs HDK
Kumaraswamy’s family has had a stronghold in Ramanagara constituency for several years. But in the 2023 Assembly elections, Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil suffered a shocking defeat here to Congress. DK Shivakumar on the other hand has held power in the Kanakapura segment since 2008. The two of them have been vying to be the most powerful Vokkaliga leader in the region for years.
D Kumaraswamy, who now represents the Channapatna Assembly constituency (in Ramanagara district), has strongly opposed DKS’s suggestion of renaming the district, asserting that Ramanagara should retain its identity. He has even threatened to go on a fast unto death in protest, if the district is renamed. He alleged that the Congress leader’s proposal is aimed at protecting properties associated with Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi. He said, “One cannot divide Ramanagara district even after taking seven births.”
DKS, on the other hand, has pledged to make moves towards renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South. He said that giving the region a ‘Bengaluru’ identity is essential for international recognition. He contended that Bengaluru's global prominence presents a significant opportunity for Ramanagara that should not be overlooked. He even challenged Kumaraswamy for an open debate on the issue. DKS said, “Kumaraswamy does not know history. He is not from here. Politically, his father (former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda) came here to contest. Ramanagara was a part of Bengaluru, which was later brought under Bengaluru Rural. I congratulate [Kumaraswamy] for creating Ramanagara district for administrative convenience.”
Kumaraswamy in turn has accused DKS of trying to regularise "illegal" or "benami" assets associated with his family with this proposed merger/renaming exercise. The former CM claims that it is not feasible to reverse the creation of Ramanagara district. He pointed to the formation of other districts in Karnataka, including Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Yadgir, Koppal, and Gadag, as examples of purposeful administrative divisions.
Leaders of the BJP, which is in an alliance with JD(S), have also condemned DKS’s proposal, with MLC N Ravikumar saying, “Maybe [Shivakumar] is not satisfied with his wealth. He and his family hold thousands of acres of land... It is for their prosperity that he wants to bring Kanakapura to Bengaluru.” BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said, “Don't try to mislead innocent people by instilling the delusional idea that adding Kanakapura to Bengaluru will increase the value of land. Instead, give priority to the development of the district.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Deputy CM hadn’t even discussed the matter with him before announcing it to the public. He said, “I don't know, ask him... I will discuss it with him. As he has not discussed with me, I don't know what's on his mind.”
Electoral dynamics
On the surface, the debate seems to be about the merits and demerits of an administrative move. But underneath, there’s also a longstanding power struggle between HDK and DKS. Both vie for the influential Vokkaliga community's support, which constitutes approximately 15% of the state's population and holds significant sway over electoral outcomes.
If Kanakapura is merged with Bengaluru, and residents (including DKS and family) may benefit financially — be it through land prices shooting up, or better jobs or better infrastructure coming in — DKS hopes to get a leg up over his political rival HD Kumaraswamy by winning voters over ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
According to DK Shivakumar, the “international fame, sovereignty and dignity of Bengaluru” should be made available to the people of Ramanagara. He said, “It is the wish of the people and also my thoughts.” Whereas Kumaraswamy said, “I'll ask the people of Ramanagara to support me in fighting against such an idea of renaming or including Ramanagara in Bengaluru."
Traditionally, the Vokkaliga community has staunchly supported JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda and his family. However, since 2019, the JD(S) has witnessed a decline in its Vokkaliga support base, evident in a series of electoral setbacks, particularly in its strongholds in Old Mysore region such as Mandya and Ramanagara.
DK Shivakumar has been undefeated in elections since 1989, even after switching from Sathanur constituency to the Kanakapura seat in 2008 due to the redrawing of constituencies. However, his political influence has remained localised to Kanakapura and Magadi, leaving Channapatna (and Ramanagara till the recent election) under the control of Kumaraswamy.