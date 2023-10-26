The contentious politics and economics behind DKS’s plan to make Bengaluru South

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently suggested that Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district be merged with Bengaluru Urban district. When that created outrage, the very next day, he came up with the even more explosive idea to rename the entire Ramanagara district which borders Bengaluru Urban district as 'Bengaluru South'. Both proposals have unsurprisingly ignited a heated exchange between Shivakumar, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. While real estate value and geographical boundaries are at the heart of the controversy, so are electoral dynamics and a power struggle between the two Vokkaliga leaders, DKS and Kumaraswamy.

While the finer details of how the merger would be implemented haven’t emerged yet, critics say that the main outcome of this move would be a swift rise in real estate prices. This could potentially benefit the Deputy Chief Minister and his family, who possess significant land holdings in Kanakapura, they argue. Shivakumar has openly advised the people of Kanakapura against selling their lands right now, implying that land values will surge after the merger or renaming is announced. In an apparent move to woo voters, he said that bringing the “international fame” of Bengaluru to Ramanagara was the wish of the people.