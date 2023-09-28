Karnataka bandh on September 29: How will Bengaluru be impacted?

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) has left the decision to declare a holiday on September 29 up to the schools. "We fully extend our support to the Karnataka bandh on September 29. Depending on the situation that day, it is at the discretion of government authorities and school management to decide whether or not to declare a holiday," said Lokesh Talikatte, president of RUPSA. Bangalore University has postponed its 58th convocation scheduled for September 29.

Similarly, it is not yet known if hotels will remain open or closed. PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association had withdrawn their support for the bandh on September 26 and chosen to support the Karnataka bandh. However, there has been no word from the association about their stance since then.

Bengaluru Police has made elaborate security arrangements to handle the Karnataka bandh. Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Dayananda said that they have said that no organisation or political party has approached them with written permission for a bandh. “No protests, procession, or rallies will be allowed in the city of Bengaluru. Whoever wants to do a protest are free to do it in Freedom Park. Prohibition orders under Section 144 CrPC will be active from midnight of September 28 to September 29. More than five people cannot gather and no one will be allowed to enforce the bandh on others,” he further said.

Emergency services such as hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances and government offices will remain open.