Two Cauvery bandhs in a week in Karnataka: How a split between groups led to this

"We tried to hold the bandh on the same day (Tuesday) but pro-Kannada groups wanted to do the call for the bandh and hold it on Friday," says Kurubur Shantakumar, the farmer leader who called for the Bengaluru bandh held on September 26.

Leaders in pro-Kannada groups told TNM that even though discussions were held to support the bandh called by farmer groups, a decision was taken to call a separate bandh on Friday, September 29. "It was a prestige issue. They wanted to call the bandh themselves and did not want to follow a bandh called by a farmer leader," a pro-Kannada activist told TNM.

The second bandh was called by Vatal Nagaraj under the banner of his political party, the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha (KCVP), on September 29 with the support of several pro-Kannada groups over the Cauvery water issue. Most pro-Kannada organisations threw their weight behind the second bandh.

At 83 years of age, Vatal has been part of pro-Kannada movements in Karnataka for over sixty years now and many believed that the bandh should have been called by him.