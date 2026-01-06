Karnataka: Adivasis to block Nagarhole forest checkposts if denied public meeting

The Nagarahole Adivasi Jamma Paale Hakku Sthapana Samiti (NAJHSS) has given the district administrations of Kodagu and Mysuru a weeks’ time to convene a public meeting to initiate action on their demands to assert their rights to their ancestral lands. The demands were made on January 3, after the conclusion of a 13-day long march (padayatra) through the Nagarahole forests.

In a meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, the protesting group demanded a meeting with the district collectors of Kodagu and Mysuru. Shivu JK, a leader of the Samiti, said, “We told him that the district collectors of both districts must convene a joint meeting in a haadi either in Mysuru or Kodagu district to address our demands. The meeting must be with all the people. If they don’t get back to us in seven days, we will block all the six forest checkposts inside the Nagarahole forests.”

Two of their major demands include full implementation of forest rights and stopping the tiger safaris that trample over their traditional land.

The padayatra

A small group of Adivasis from 52 haadis (tribal villages) led by the Samiti walked over dozens kilometres and covered 29 villages in Kodagu and Mysuru districts to assert their rights to their ancestral lands in the Nagarahole forests.

The padayatra started on December 21, 2025, at Tithimathi in Kodagu district and ended at Kerehaadi in HD Kote, Mysuru district, on January 2. Incidentally, January 2 marked the 20th anniversary of the enactment of the Forest Rights Act 2006.

The padayatra is an ongoing assertion of Adivasi rights that took a decisive turn in April-May 2025, when 52 families of Atturkolli haadi held a press conference in Bengaluru, announcing their decision to return to their forest village from which they were driven out 40 years ago.