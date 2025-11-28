Nagarahole Adivasis hit out at environmentalists who accused them of cutting trees for cricket match

The next day, the Nagarahole Adivasi Jammapale Hakku Sthapana Samiti and other organisations wrote to the Forest Minister.

Their letter questioned the actions of the environmentalists and the Department, and their locus standi in raising objections to the tournament and asserted their traditional claims to the forests. They also stated that they had not cut down any trees for the tournament.

“No trees were cut for the tournament. This is a lie being spread through the media. For several years, the Forest Department has been clearing lantana weeds and other plants on either side of the road to enable safari goers to see animals clearly,” the Samiti’s letter said.

The Samiti demanded action against environmentalist Navin Bopaiah for taking videos of the youth at the tournament without their consent and circulating them.

“Do indigenous people not have the right to privacy? You and your children have access to clubs, maidans, stadiums and theatres. All we want as indigenous people of Nagarahole is the right to live, celebrate, protect, and play, and co-exist with the forests and other living creatures with dignity and self-respect in the land of our ancestors,” they said.

Navin Bopaiah, who lives in Kutta village, defended his actions, saying that he had “every right” to capture videos of an event in a public space. He told TNM that he had only shared the videos in a WhatsApp group and denied having complained to either the Forest Department or Minister Khandre.

“When I took the videos, someone objected, and I said I also wanted to play. But I have every right to take (videos/photos) of something that is happening in public. I have nothing against the tribals playing inside the forest. They have always been playing volleyball and cricket in the forests. A small gathering of 5-10 people from the hamlet playing is absolutely fine. Nobody can stop anyone from playing, it’s a constitutional right. But conducting a tournament inside the forest… I was a little appalled to see that,” Navin said.

The Samiti said that the tournament had been organised by youth from various haadis on the 150th anniversary of Birsa Munda’s birth and that it was an opportunity to teach the youth how Munda had fought against landlords and the British for the community’s land and forests.

“We are the people of the forest. Shouldn’t our children have the right to play? Don’t we have the right to organise or celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti?” the letter from the Samiti questioned.

Speaking to TNM, Shivu, an activist from the Jenu Kuruba community, said there was a full-fledged cricket pitch inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and demanded to know how it had been permitted.

He told TNM that pictures of a cricket pitch were circulated on WhatsApp groups of tribal activists and of the community. “Concrete has been used to build this pitch. I am told it has been built near the house of DCF S Prabhakaran. Did the Forest Department build this? They must answer.”