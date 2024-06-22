Kannada actor Darshan sent to judicial custody until July 4 in murder case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been remanded in judicial custody until July 4 by a Bengaluru court in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Four of Darshan’s alleged accomplices have also been placed in judicial custody.

The actor, along with his accomplices, was transferred to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru. A large number of Darshan's fans gathered near the courthouse, chanting slogans in support of the star.

Darshan has been in police custody since June 11. Earlier this week, thirteen other individuals, including the actor’s partner Pavithra Gowda, were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody.

The charges against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the others stem from the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, on June 8. According to police, Renukaswamy allegedly sent lewd and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Pavithra allegedly informed Darshan about the messages she received on Instagram. Darshan then directed his aide, Pawan, to identify the sender. Pawan created a fake Instagram account under Pavithra’s name and engaged in conversations with Renukaswamy, eventually gathering personal information about him.

Renukaswamy was subsequently abducted by Darshan’s fan club president, Raghavendra, and brought to Bengaluru, where he was assaulted and killed, according to the police.