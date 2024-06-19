A murder and a murky past: The Darshan casefiles

A high profile Kannada actor with a history of violence is now in the middle of a murder investigation in Karnataka. Darshan Thoogudeepa, an actor who has been one of the top stars of the Sandalwood industry for the last two decades, is one of the main accused in the killing of Renukaswamy, a pharmacist from Chitradurga. So is his partner Pavithra Gowda, who has been accused of asking Darshan to abduct and torture the 33-year-old pharmacist for allegedly sending her inappropriate messages on social media.

Darshan, who has been married to Vijayalakshmi since 2000, has been in a relationship with Pavithra for over ten years. Vijayalakshmi has, in the past, accused Darshan of domestic violence. In January, Pavithra faced a barrage of hate online from people who opposed her relationship with Darshan after Vijayalakshmi took exception to Pavithra posting about it online. According to the police, Renukaswamy was among those who sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra, but TNM has not been able to ascertain whether these messages were part of the targeted campaign against Pavithra or were removed from them.

Angered by these messages, Darshan at Pavithra’s behest, allegedly got Renukaswamy abducted and brought to a shed in Bengaluru, where he was repeatedly assaulted, leading to his death.

The case brings to light the dangers of valourising vigilante justice and toxic masculinity in response to real or perceived crimes. Darshan is behind bars, as is Pavithra. Meanwhile, Darshan's fan base is under fire for supporting the actor even in the face of murder charges.