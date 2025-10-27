Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat booked for hate speech, Priyank Kharge says ‘no one above the law’

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Dakshina Kannada police have registered a case against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly making an inflammatory speech during a Deepotsava programme held at Uppalige in Puttur taluk on October 20.

In a video of the event, which was circulated on the YouTube channel Kahale News, Prabhakar Bhat is seen asking Hindu women to give birth to more children while claiming that Muslim women are having more than two children.

Based on a complaint filed by Eshwari Padmunja, who alleged that the speech created hatred between religions, the Puttur Rural Police registered a case against Prabhakar Bhat and the event organisers on October 25 under sections 79 (insult modesty of woman), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religious feelings), 302 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge criticised Prabhakar Bhat for his comments and his remarks saying RSS’s proposed route march will take place on November 2 at Chittapur, which falls under Kharge’s constituency.

“Who is Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat? Is he above the law or the Constitution? We have to adhere to the law. The RSS can do a path sanchalan if the court permits. Without permission, if they do a rally, can the government keep quiet? Action as per the law will be taken if he speaks in public like the way things are said in shakhas,” the minister said.

Kharge also said that 11 organisations had sought permission to hold processions in Chittapur. “A peace meeting will be held by the officials, after which they will submit a report to the court. We will follow whatever the court decides,” he added.