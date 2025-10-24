Karnataka HC to hear petitions of RSS, five others seeking nod for padayatra on Nov 2 in Chittapur

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court will hear petitions filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and five other organisations seeking permission to hold a padayatra on November 2 in Chittapur town, which is represented by Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge.

Earlier, the RSS had filed a petition challenging the denial of permission by authorities to conduct its centenary padayatra in Chittapur. The court had directed the RSS to submit a fresh application to the authorities seeking permission for November 2. Following this, the Bhim Army, Dalit Panthers, and Kuruba community organisations also filed applications to hold processions and foot marches on the same day.

The Karnataka State Farmers’ Association has filed a petition seeking permission to hold a procession demanding flood relief from the Centre. The State Christian Welfare Society has also filed a petition seeking permission for a peace walk. In its petition, the society stated that prayers are usually held on Sundays and that the peace walk is not intended to counter the RSS foot march but to promote awareness about peace among the people.

The High Court bench will hear the batch of petitions later this afternoon.

The organisations have also submitted petitions to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, Fouzia Taranum, who has sought the opinion of the police department in this regard.

Earlier, the RSS had planned to hold a foot march on October 19, but the authorities denied permission, citing law and order concerns. The RSS maintained that permission was denied despite completing all required procedures and subsequently approached the High Court.

The development is likely to spark controversy, and the court’s verdict is being closely watched.

Following a letter from Minister Priyank Kharge demanding a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, the Congress-led government framed a law making it mandatory for all private organisations to obtain prior permission from authorities before conducting any activities in public or government-owned premises.

Responding to criticism of the RSS by the Congress-led government in Karnataka and alleged attempts to contain it, the BJP stated that the Sangh has the strength to confront "hundreds of Priyank Kharges and Siddaramaiahs".