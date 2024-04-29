JD(S) MLA demands expulsion of Revanna and Prajwal owing to sexual abuse charges

Prajwal Revanna has been accused of widespread sexual abuse against multiple women, videos of which have been circulating on pen drives in Hassan district. The videos are now being shared on social media as well, with their faces unblurred.

“Recently, with the media reporting on ‘Hasanada leelegalu’, ordinary party workers across the country are embarrassed and disgusted to even say that they are associated with the party. As an MLA of the party, for the first time I am facing a situation where I cannot answer questions from the media,” Samruddhi said, urging the party to expel them in 24 hours and save party workers from embarrassment.

According to the complaint filed against Revanna, the woman is a close relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna. The woman’s complaint states that both Revanna and his son Prajwal sexually harassed the women under various pretexts. Prajwal used to video call the woman when she was at home and would talk to her daughter in foul language and harass her. Her daughter got frightened and blocked the number. That is when she stopped working at Revanna’s house, the complaint says.

The complaint also said that she too received videos of women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal Revanna. In one of those videos, she saw another domestic worker whom she knew being assaulted by Prajwal and was afraid that her videos would also be leaked.