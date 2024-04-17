In new video, DKS asks voters ‘what will you give me’ if he ‘gets Cauvery done’

He then adds, “You make use of me, you assure me and vote for me, within two to three months I will see to it that this has been handed over to you.”

The Deputy Chief Minister on April 7 had participated in several meetings with voters in residential societies such as Prestige, Divinity Sattva Apartments, Sobha Apartments and Vaastu Hill View Apartments in RR Nagar. He was campaigning for his brother DK Suresh, the Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural.

A video from one of these apartment meetings had earlier surfaced on social media, in which he can be heard saying that there is a special water supply being given to water scarce areas and only he knows how much water is being supplied to these areas such as Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Anekal and Bengaluru south. “Everyone in Bengaluru needs to be helped since 7,000 borewells have gone dry,” he adds.