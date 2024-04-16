DKS denies promising water supply to Bengaluru apartments in exchange for votes

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has responded to allegations that he asked apartment residents to vote for his brother DK Suresh in exchange for water supply. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) are making these allegations to divert people's attention. DK Shivakumar made the statement while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 16.

The Deputy Chief Minister on April 7 had participated in several meetings with voters in residential societies such as Prestige, Divinity Sattva Apartments, Sobha Apartments and Vaastu Hill View Apartments in RR Nagar. He was speaking while campaigning for his brother DK Suresh, the Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural and said, “I know the builders here, I can assure that until the flats are handed over to you and fulfil your needs, we will not issue the occupancy certificate. But I have a condition, all of you have to come together for DK Suresh, whoever didn’t come today you need to talk to them as well, the 1500 votes you guys are talking about need to be guaranteed to him as we are giving you the assurance.”