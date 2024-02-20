IAS officer Akash Shankar begins probe into Mangaluru school controversy

IAS officer Akash Shankar on Monday, February 19, started a probe into the recent controversy at the St Gerosa Higher Primary School in Mangaluru, over a teacher’s alleged derogatory remarks on Ram temple and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Akash Shankar, who also serves as the Additional Commissioner of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Kalaburagi Division, was appointed by the Karnataka government on February 17 to conduct a probe into the matter.

After meeting officials at the Deputy Director of Public Instruction office (DDPI) at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat building, Akash said that he has already collected preliminary information about the incident. “I cannot talk about the investigation as it is ongoing,” he said.

Earlier this month, an English teacher at St Gerosa Higher Primary School was accused of making derogatory comments about the recently inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya and PM Modi. The matter came to light after an audio recording of a parent speaking to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell emerged. In the recording, the parent alleged that this English teacher made comments allegedly disrespectful to religious beliefs while teaching a poem called ‘work is worship’. The row soon escalated, with Hindutva groups such as the VHP and Bajrang Dal along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Bharath Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath staging a protest outside the school. The teacher was subsequently suspended .