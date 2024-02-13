Karnataka: Teacher suspended in Mangaluru for derogatory remarks on Ram temple, Modi

A school in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Monday, February 12, suspended a teacher accused of making derogatory ‘anti-Hindu’ comments about the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The suspension comes after Hindutva groups protested in front of the school demanding action against the teacher. The incident took place on February 8, when the teacher was discussing the ‘work is worship’ chapter with Class 7 students.

The school management, represented by headmistress Sr Anitha, announced the decision following discussions with Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner MP Mullai Muhilan and Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal. Sr Anitha said, "In light of the recent incident, we have decided to keep Sr Prabha under suspension and another teacher will perform her duties."

The matter came to light after an audio recording of a parent talking to VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell went viral. In the recording, the parent accused the teacher of making comments allegedly disrespectful to religious beliefs. The parents also alleged that similar ‘lessons’ were taught in previous years.